Diljit Dosanjh Struggling to Remove Fan from Instagram Live is All of Us With Tech

Diljit Dosanjh is the GOAT, but even the GOAT still has the same kind of tech struggles we do. Bollywood actor and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, whose new movie Honsla Rakh also starring Shehnaaz Gill recently released, has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. The singer, who is known for posting stories, resharing content of others mentioning him as well as frequent lives, recently hosted one celebrating the release of his movie - and here’s where things took a turn. Late on Thursday night, Dosanjh hosted an Instagram live where he spoke about the movie, as well as about his music. Towards the end of the 20 minutes live, Dosanjh saw a request for a fan who request to join the live.

While vibing to his own song, ‘Lover’ Dosanjh let the fan in, who revealed she was from Brazil. In the video, Diljit asks the fan if she speaks Punjabi. To which she responds, ‘No.’ Diljit then explains, ‘No Punjabi? Then I have no gallan to talk. Then follows a struggle we all relate to - For over two minutes, Diljit Dosanjh tried to end the session - He even asked the fan who had joined him to end the session from her end, but even she coudln’t. Diljit Dosanjh, who’s often shared that he does not like to converse in English could be seen saying in the video as well that he’s exhausted all the English he knew with “meri angrezi bhi muk gai hai."

Finally, Diljit manages to remove the fan from the conversation, and then finally ends the live.

This isn’t the only time Diljit went viral for struggle with technology. In August 2020, learned tech struggles the hard way when his Alexa could not comprehend as to what the singer was asking her to play. In case you’re wondering, Diljit wanted the assistant to play one of his songs “Clash", but Alexa had other things on her mind. In an Instagram video titled “CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA," Diljit can be seen making a smoothie in his kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session. To liven things up, Diljit humbly requests Alexa to play a song sung by him. However, Alexa being Alexa doesn’t pay heed to his repeated requests and even ends up playing a Beatles song instead. The hilarious banter between the two goes on for a while and Alexa eventually deciphers what the singer is rambling about after several failed attempts.

