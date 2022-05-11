'Dilli Dilwalo Ki': The Curious Case of Missing Heart from 'I Love Delhi' Finds a Unique Fix

A good samaritan has come to Delhi’s rescue with a unique gesture that is warming the hearts of the residents. If you have been away from the Internet, ‘I love Delhi' sign installed at North Delhi’s selfie point near Karol Bagh was recently stolen much to the heartbreak of the Dilli folks. The heart between I and Delhi was no longer in its place as seen in photos that circulated online soon after the incident was reported.

Sensing that something had to be done about the missing heart, an Instagram user who goes by the handle @houseofkhatri has now installed a makeshift heart in the same place with a message on it. The lines read, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz (Heart is a heart, whether it’s made out of plastic or paper).” The guy who goes by the name Karshin Khatri shared a slew of pictures with the makeshift heart on his Instagram. “Fixed the heart. Bob the builder ne karke dikha diya (Bob the builder has done it),” read the caption of the post.

Obviously, the post went viral, with internet users flocking to the comments section with their opinions. While many lauded the youngster for replacing the heart, there were some who were concerned about the safety of this makeshift heart. “Dekhna koi isse na churale (Make sure someone doesn’t steal it),” a user commented on the post, while another wrote, “Delhi loves you right back.”A bunch of users urged Karshin to fix their hearts as well. “Mera Dil bhi fix karde bhai (Please fix my heart also),” a comment read.

It’s worth noting that a few comments on the now-viral Insta post did point out that the makeshift heart has, in fact, been stolen.

The missing heart had earlier made quite a noise on the Internet with Delhiites being upset about the whole situation.

