Dimuth Karunaratne Responds to Harsha Bhogle's 2019 Tweet, Cricket Fans Say 'You're Late'

Test centuries are special, even more so when you are the lone centurion in an away match and bring up the three-figure mark in the fourth innings of a pink-ball clash against India. While the century came in a losing cause, Dimuth Karunaratne’s 107 stood out, one that was praised by commentators, attendees at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and fans on Twitter alike. Cricket’s voice, Harsha Bhogle, was among the sea of viewers who lauded Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne on his fine innings. “A fourth innings hundred is special. And it has come from a very fine player. #DimuthKarunaratne," Bhogle tweeted. There is, however, a tiny catch. Bhogle had tweeted this three years ago.

Advertisement

Unbeknownst to the Sri Lankan skip, Karunaratne acknowledged Bhogle’s old tweet, assuming that the commentator had posted it in 2022 after his sublime innings. “Thank you," said Karunaratne.

When cricket fans noticed the boo-boo, they trolled the cricketer.

To his credit, Karunaratne admitted his gaffe in another tweet without deleting the previous one.

Meanwhile, India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test match in Bengaluru, thus completing a series sweep in Tests. Earlier also they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is. Earlier in Chinnaswamy, Sri Lanka showed some resistance thanks to a solid stand between Kusal Mendis and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who went on to score a century.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.