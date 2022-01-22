Fossils of Sauropodomorph Ancestor Reveal it Was Agile, Could Outrun Predators

Evidence of an early ancestor of the giant sauropodomorph dinosaurs has been found by three researchers at the University of Bristol. This specimen used to walk upright and most likely had good agility. Dubbed the Thecodontosaurus antiquus, the fossils of this smaller member of the sauropodomorph were found at a site in southwest England and lived approximately 20 million years earlier than their predecessors. They stood at a height of just 30 centimeters while standing. The research has been published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

According to the examiners, the fossils were kept safe from harsh weather since it was lodged in a fissure and hence was in good condition when found. It walked the Earth during the Late Triassic around 205 million years ago. According to Antonio Ballell, a PhD student in Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences and lead author of the study, there is a huge collection of well-preserved Thecodontosaurus fossils at the University of Bristol, all discovered around Bristol. The fascinating thing about these fossilised bones is that many of them still have the scars left on them by the limb musculature during attachment, he said.

Advertisement

Co-author of the study Emily Rayfield said, “These kind of muscle reconstructions are critical for understanding the functional aspects of extinct species' lives. We can utilise this information to employ computerised methods to replicate how these creatures ran and walked.” The researchers, after careful study of the orientation and size of its limb muscles, deduced that the Thecodontosaurus’s level of agility was quite high.

Its back legs, according to research, were designed for running rather than supporting a lot of weight. Grooves, crests, insertion points, and protrusions, they discovered, all indicated that the creature was a rapid mover capable of escaping predators by outrunning them. They also discovered that the specimen moved upright and had substantially less muscle in its forelimbs, implying that they were not employed for walking or running. Flexibility and the ability to extend an arm to reach higher into a tree were suggested by deep grooves in the bone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.