Specially Abled Woman Denied Entry in Gurgaon Restaurant, Netizens Slam Owner's Apology Note

A person with disability, Srishti Pandey, has alleged that a restaurant in Gurugram, Raasta Gurgaon, denied her entry when she went to dine there with friends. In a series of tweets, she said that she was asked to sit outside the restaurant as ‘her wheelchair might disturb other diners inside’. One of the founders of the restaurant has responded by putting up an apology statement on Twitter. Goumtesh Singh said that they are ‘deeply regretful’ and ‘stand for inclusivity’. The incident has sparked outrage on social media with users saying that the restaurant caused irreparable damage to the aggrieved person’s dignity which cannot be compensated by an online apology.

On February 12, Srishti narrated the incident on Twitter.

“I went to my @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya (my friend’s elder brother) asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice."

“The third time he asked, the staff replied with “wheelchair andar nahi jaygi" (The wheelchair can’t go inside).

We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t. We told him that we’d manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of shocked for a while."

“He told us pointing towards me that “andar customers disturb hojaynge" (The customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry, with so much of ease. This came from the staff of a freaking fancy place."

“After a lot of arguing, he told us to get a table outside.

Now:

1) The outside seating was ridiculous. It was getting cold. And I can’t sit out in cold for long because my body gets spastic. It’s literally unsafe for me?"

“2) Why should I be made to sit outside anyway? segregated from everyone else? If we wanted an outside seating we would have asked for it? Eventually we were asked to leave. Obviously."

“But is me just existing that much of a disturbance for you? Why do I always have to fight for the smallest of things? Why was I DENIED entry in a public place? Who are they to deny my entry just like that?"

“Should I stop going out at all only then? Because apparently I don’t belong with others. Because I’m a “disturbance" for others. Because their moods apparently get “ruined" after looking at me. I am heartbroken. Awfully sad. And I feel disgusted."

After the tweets gained traction, the restaurant offered an apology.

However, a few felt that this was too little compensation for what Srishti had faced.

“You guys cannot even imagine what irreparable damage you have done to an individual’s dignity and self-confidence.

If you and your staff could feel that, that’s the best apology, and your path to redemption. It also shows that the foundation of your business is very weak."

“Personal apologies will not be enough for this insensitive behaviour! What are u doing to ensure such incidents do happen in future?"

“You should offer them a good dining experience with pick up and drop service. What your staff has done is unappologeitc. He alone cannot take suc decisions, for obvious reasons he must have been instructed to do so."

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of National Commission for Women, had tweeted saying that she would look into the matter.

