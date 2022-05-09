Disappointed Kohli Pic After Third Golden Duck in IPL Makes Fans Emotional

Virat Kohli’s woes with the bat continued in IPL 2022 after the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was dismissed on the first ball of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Wankhede. This was also Kohli’s third golden duck of the season. The 33-year-old opened the inning for RCB and on the first ball of the match, Kohli tried to flick Jagadeesha Suchith and the ball went straight to Kane Willaimson at short mid-wicket as the SRH skipper took an easy catch. In utter disbelief, Kohli made a long walk back to the pavilion as photos of disappointment plastered all over his face circulated across social media.

Many others marked Kohli’s third golden duck with memes.

Kohli also became the first RCB player to register three golden ducks in a single IPL season. The 33-year-old regained some form in the last couple of matches with 58 and 30 but he was not at his fluent best and the golden duck on Sunday makes the case worse for him. He has scored just 216 runs this season so far which includes a half-century.

Several Twitter users also took to the microblogging site suggesting that Kohli take a break and reset from this lean patch before heading for the T20I World Cup.

