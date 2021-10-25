Disappointed Pakistani Fan Smiled After T20 World Cup Win and Even Indians Liked it

Every dog has its day, is how the old proverb goes, but in modern times, you could rephrase that as every meme has its day. Late on Sunday evening, a first of many kinds happened - Pakistan beat India for the first time ever in the Twenty20 World Cup. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register the win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup to end their domination. Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai. This was India’s first defeat in World Cups against Pakistan in 13 meetings and incidentally, this was their first-ever ten-wicket loss in T20Is. For Pakistan fans, this win was a big one - India and Pakistan have always been arch-rivals when it has come to cricket, and this victory is big since it sets a precedence for something that has never happened before. While fans celebrated, there was one fan in particular, who could not stop smiling.

On June 12, 2019, two things happened in the cricket world: Pakistan lost against Australia, and a legendary Internet meme ‘Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan’ was born. With hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan had perfectly summed up Pakistan’s slipped opportunity to win the match. A two-second gif started it, and two years later, he’s become an iconic meme and an Internet legend known by the name ‘Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan.’ Two years later, it still retains its cult status. But after Sunday’s win, Sarim Akhtar, the man in the meme, couldn’t stop smiling. Posting a photo on his Twitter, Akhtar shared a photo of him in a Pakistan jersey - holding up a victory sign, and smiling wide.

While in 2019, his disappointed face had brought together fans by conveying the emoji with a simple “:|" expression, his smiling face has united fans - even Indian fans, who even in their loss, are happy to see him smile.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, the man behind the meme earlier this year had up on what its been like to be recognized as the meme. While Akhtar’s reaction was genuine, he realized after the match was over when an interviewer came over, that he had gone viral. “After my name was leaked, I got thousands of friend requests on Facebook and my phone was ringing through the night," he had told VICE in an interview. “It went way beyond the cricket space, especially in countries like Uganda, Botswana, Malaysia and Indonesia," he said. “It’s relatable because it fits into any situation that involves an unpopular decision." “One person in Europe asked me if he could use my face on his credit card so that my disappointed expression would prevent him from using his card too often," he had added. The European man isn’t the only one — others told Akhtar that their companies printed his face on keychains to express their disappointment with employees or on mugs, presumably to prevent them from drinking too much coffee.

India will next play New Zealand on Oct 31, while Pakistan face the Black Caps on 26th October.

