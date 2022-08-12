Discovery of Youngest Exoplanet Provides Glimpse into Chemistry of Planet Formation

A team of astronomers from the University of Florida has identified arguably the youngest exoplanet ever discovered. New planets are born amid huge quantities of gas and dust revolving around a star. With collisions and coalitions over a span of millions of years, this activity gives birth to a planet and its moons. Astronomers have witnessed the very same activity happening roughly 395 light years away from our planet. Located in the Ophiuchus constellation, the exoplanet appeared as a gas giant surrounding a star system called AS 209.

Upon further studying, researchers found that the exoplanet, similar to the size of Jupiter, is merely 1.5 million years old. The planet counts as an infant in the planetary system when compared to its lifespan of billions of years.

Advertisement

“I was always curious to learn how our solar system planets had formed in the past. We can study planets in our solar system directly in many ways. We can get samples of planets, asteroids, and comets. But we still cannot see what happened in the past," said Jaehan Bae, the lead researcher, in a statement. “The best way to study planet formation is to observe planets while they are forming," Bae added

The discovery was made with the help of the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), a large setup of massive antennas that pierce through the sky to detect these far-fledged planetary bodies. The team, led by Bae, focused on AS 209, one of the five-star systems in the ALMA program.

The planet provided a glimpse into the chemistry involved in planet formation. Researchers found that the young star system, AS 209, was surrounded by a circumplanetary disk, a collection of particles and gas.

“Most of the circumplanetary disk mass is in the gas, not the solid particles. If you see only solid particles in the system, then you are studying a minor component of the disk," Bae said.

Advertisement

The ratio of gas to dust particles stands at 1000 to 1, the team discovered. Now, the team has obtained approval to use the James Webb Space Telescope to analyse the exoplanet further and get a crystal-clear picture of what is going on with AS 209.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here