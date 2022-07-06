'Disgusting': Comedian Samay Raina Lambasted Over Sexist Joke on Abortions

Comedian Samay Raina seemed to think he really did something with a sexist joke pertaining to abortions, at a time when Roe v Wade overturning in the US is seeing immense protest from women over bodily autonomy. Raina, in a distasteful “joke" posted on Twitter, wrote, “Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)." After getting lambasted, Raina stood by his tweets and said that he was being ironic.

Raina also cracked several other jokes in continuation to the original tweet. One reads: “Had made a simple joke saying ‘My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus’. Was an obviously ironical joke. She didn’t like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with ‘My ex girlfriend…'" He also got into scuffles with several Twitter users who criticised him.

Twitter certainly wants Raina to reevaluate his comedic skills.

