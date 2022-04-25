'Disrespectful': Krunal Pandya Plants Kiss on Pollard During Sendoff, Criticised by IPL Fans

They may be mates off the field but Krunal Pandya’s gesture toward Kieron Pollard on Sunday night’s IPL clash was met with mixed reactions. Chasing 169 put up on the scoreboard by Lucknow Super Giants thanks to a consecutive IPL ton by skipper KL Rahul, Mumbai Indians were out of the race before the last over the match when they needed 39 to win in 6. Pollard, facing the first delivery of the final over, tried to hammer Krunal over the ropes but ended up being caught by Deepak Hooda. As disappointed Pollard began walking back to the dugout, an ecstatic Krunal jumped on Pollard before planting his former Mumbai Indians teammate a kiss on the head.

What was he trying to do? Twitter questioned Krunal’s actions while praising Pollard for his composure.

A fan, later on, shared a snapshot of both the cricketers chatting after the match.

Earlier, a magnificent century from KL Rahul turned out to be too good for Mumbai Indians once again as Lucknow Super Giants registered a 36-run win to move back to the top four on points table.

