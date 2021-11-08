'Divine Cause': UP Doctor Performed Over 37,000 Free Cleft Palate Surgeries

Dr. Subodh Kumar Singh, a cleft surgeon, hailing from Varanasi, is a man who has earned great honour and rightly so. He has garnered immense appreciation from across the world for the noble work he has been doing since 2000. Born in a humble family, with a railway clerk as the sole breadwinner of the family, Dr. Singh was drawn to studies from the very beginning, reported India Times. At the age of 13, the family was hit by turmoil as Singh’s father, Gyan Singh, passed away. He and his brothers started selling homemade soaps and tried every way to keep the load of debt from suffocating the family’s determination to survive. Being a meritorious student, Subodh grew up to become a proficient surgeon, and the family started getting back on track. But, although Singh’s journey seemed to reach a smooth sail, he had a higher purpose of serving, and it was not long before he realized it. After getting established as a cleft surgeon, Dr. Singh started treating children with cleft lip/palates for free to commemorate his father’s death anniversary.

His noble deeds got noticed by Smile Train, a global initiative focused on cleft surgery. The association between Dr. Singh and Smile Train went on to provide free surgeries to more than 37,000 children and adults with disoriented palates. “In April 2004, we set a target of 2,500 cleft surgeries by December 2005. However, the Smile Train thought it was too ambitious and sought changes to bring it down to 500 by 2005-end. Fortunately, we crossed the suggested target of 500 by 2004 and ended up performing more than 2,500 surgeries by the end of 2005," Dr. Singh told The New Indian Express.

With the contribution of Singh’s expertise and support from all kinds of organizations and people, Dr. Singh managed to provide beautiful smiles to children from the age of three months to 10 years suffering from cleft lip and cleft palate.

“In every cleft child who has come to me, I see that little Subodh, who lost his father when he was only 13. I feel God made me a plastic surgeon and not a businessman to serve a divine cause," he said.

His efforts, combined with the support of The Smile Train initiative, inspired the creation of an Academy Award-winning documentary about Dr. Singh and one of his patients, Pinki Sonkar. The short-film-cum-documentary made headlines across the world, and the team was invited to toss the coin at the 2013 Men’s Singles Final between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the centre court of Wimbledon. Apart from performing cleft surgeries, Dr. Singh has also performed around 6000 free surgeries to burn victims.

