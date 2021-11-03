Man Decides to Gift Sweets to Delivery Agents for Diwali, Twitter Praises 'Noble Gesture'

Delivery executives brave sun, rain and every bad weather to help get your food in time to you and although some show the occasional goodwill gesture for them, many a times there is little appreciation for their services. But a Twitter user recently shared a photo with a caption on the microblogging site where a stack of Diwali sweet packets. The social media user wrote how he will be gifting a sweet packet to every delivery person who will be delivering an order to him during the four days of Diwali.

Several Twitter users praised Chirag’s act of kindness towards the delivery executives.

This is not the first time that customers have tried to give back something in kind to these food delivery people. A Zomato delivery man in Hyderabad who used to ride in bicycle was gifted a bike after netizens crowdfunded for him.

Robin Mukesh, a resident of Hyderabad had placed an order and when the delivery agent Mohd Aqeel Ahmed came to give his food, Mukesh discovered that Ahmed did not have a bike and made the delivery on bicycle. Mukesh shared this incident on his Facebook page where he mentioned that Ahmed is an engineering student. To ease Ahmed’s transportation medium, Mukesh decided to start a fundraiser and managed to raise over Rs.70,000 and buy Ahmed a bike. The extra money that was collected was supposed to be used for Ahmed’s college tuition fee.

Popular Indian apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon have often been pulled up for their poor treatment of its delivery executives. A recent Twitter thread has restarted the debate after a Twitter user shared an incident involving a Zomato delivery person who came to deliver his food despite his wallet getting stolen.

