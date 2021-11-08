Diwali in Dubai: From Burj Khalifa to Meena Bazaar, Landmarks Came Alive With Lights

In order to mark the festival of Diwali, Dubai celebrated the day on a grand scale. Amid the ongoing World Cup T20 matches in the country, lights were ignited to mark Diwali on November 4. Several videos and images from the day have gone viral on internet, winning hearts of many. Apart from lightings across houses and building, the fireworks added as a cherry on the top for Indians missing home on the festival.

A video has gone viral on Twitter that shows how Dubai celebrated Diwali. The viral video is all about how the country was decorated with colourful lights.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/HSajwanization/status/1456557160444436480?s=20

In Dubai, the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa marked Diwali by organizing a light show. During its light projection show, the building featured the song Dhoom Taana from the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

https://twitter.com/BurjKhalifa/status/1456313266796470276

The newly-opened Ain Dubai was also lit up and fascinated everyone with its stunning views of the Bluewaters. The fireworks in the night lit up the sky over Ain Dubai to mark the occasion. The famous Meena Bazaar in Dubai was also decorated. One of the streets of the market also has one of the oldest Indian restaurants.

https://twitter.com/NilanjanaGupta/status/1456508087905316864?s=20

https://twitter.com/Sakshi98736840/status/1456585572823220225

The festival of lights Diwali is leaving its impressions on the world map. Recently, legislation was introduced in the US to make Diwali a nationally-recognised holiday. If the bill gets approval, Diwali will be observed as a holiday in federal institutions in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.