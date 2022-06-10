'DK Not Finished': Desi Fan Holds a Special Poster as Dinesh Karthik Makes T20I Comeback

Dinesh Karthik may have not gotten much to bat in the first T20I against South Africa but that didn’t stop the Delhi crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from chanting “DK DK DK…" when the 37-year-old cricketer walked out in the middle during the last over of India’s innings. For those who didn’t tune in to this year’s IPL, Karthik made his way back to India’s T20 set-up after a long gap of three years thanks to his exploits in the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s camp.

Seeing DK in the Indian colours on Thursday night was a welcome sight for many fans including one who held the poster ‘Not Finished’ as Karthik took his guard in the 20th over.

Unfortunately for India, 211/4 couldn’t get the home team through as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa register a sensational 7-wicket win over India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It was a heartbreak defeat for India who were on the verge of scripting a world record for most consecutive wins in T20 cricket. Entered the match with 12 wins on a trot, a win would have helped India achieve a massive feat, however, Miller and Van der Dussen spoiled the party for them.

Miller and Dussen plundered a partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket in about 10 overs that helped them win with 5 deliveries to spare.

Miller, who was in great form in the IPL, continued the same in the Proteas colours. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 64 off 31 balls which was laced with 5 sixes and 4 fours. He kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls before new skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s pyrotechnics propelled India to an imposing 211 for 4.

