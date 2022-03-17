DMRC Employee Travels All Metro Stations in 16 Hours, Sets New Guinness World Record

A DMRC employee entered the Guinness Book of World Records for clocking the “fastest time to travel across all metro stations", the Delhi Metro claimed on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the Delhi Metro shared a picture of the employee holding a citation of the record while standing at a metro station’s platform. “DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations’. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs and 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat," it said. Sources said Singh had taken due permission before attempting the record.

In an unrelated incident, a swimming champion from Assam recently became the first swimmer from North East India to cover 200 km of the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle in 53 hours. Elvis Ali Hazarika achieved the feat with the help of his relay team. Union minister of Ports and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, tweeted about Elvis’ achievement and congratulated him.

“Congrats Elvis! 200 Km in 53 Hrs. Yet another feat by ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika to cover the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle swim with his relay team, becoming the first from the North East to do so. Keep it up, champ."

“Another feather in Elvis Ali Hazarika’s cap! Heartiest congratulations to the ace swimmer for becoming the first from Assam & North East to swim 200 km with relay team through the Indo-Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle at a record time of 53 hours."

