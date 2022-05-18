Do Aliens Exist? UFO Videos Shown by Pentagon at First Hearing in 50 Years

Amid rising claims of UFO (unidentified flying object) sightings in the US skies, a public hearing was held before the House Intelligence subcommittee on the topic for the first time in 50 years, reported CBS news. Two top United States defense intelligence officials testified before the committee on Tuesday explaining what the US government knows about the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). According to pentagon officials, there have been around 400 UAP sightings reported by US pilots and service members.

The hearing took place nearly a year after the congressionally mandated report was released by the government. It analysed the incidents of mysterious sightings reported by military and commercial airline pilots but could not find an answer to them.

While opening the hearing Democrat of Indiana and the chairman of the House Intelligence Subcommittee, Rep. Andre Carson stressed that UAPs were a “potential security threat, and they needed to be treated that way."

During the hearing, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray played a video of a UAP observed by a US Navy pilot in 2022. It showed unidentified spherical objects zooming past the cockpit of an F-18 fighter jet. Bray said that he doesn’t have an explanation for the object and added, “finding a UAP is harder than you may think."

In another video, a triangular object was spotted through night-vision goggles floating off the West Coast. Moreover, a similar object, observed through night-vision goggles, was captured in a picture taken off another coast.

Explaining the sightings, Bray said that the UAP Task Force found these objects to be “unmanned aerial systems" which appeared triangular due to the light passing through the night vision goggles. Bray added that the Task Force could not find any indication that suggested the objects’ extraterrestrial origin. He shared that although there had been no incident of collision between US aircraft and the objects, at least 11 “near-misses" were reported.

The Pentagon report released by The Office of the Director of National Intelligence last year was unable to find any extraterrestrial link to 144 cases of UAPs between 2004 and 2021.

