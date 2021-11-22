Do Cats Fascinate You? Here are Nine Biggest Felines on the Planet

There are more than 35 cat species, including small and big, around the world. Several people prefer to keep small cats as their pets. However, the killer instincts and majestic appearance of the big cats make them the most feared apex predators in the world.

From smallest to largest, here are the nine biggest cats around the world.

Found in North America, Europe, and Asia, Eurasian lynx are wild cats, which are 4.3 feet (1.3 m) long and their height is about 55–75 cm. They can weigh up to 36 kg.

As the name suggests Clouded Leopard are not a leopard but separate species, comparatively smaller. Found in the dense forests of Nepal, through Southeast Asia, and into China, they can grow up to 3.4 feet (1 meter) long and weigh up to 25 kilograms.

Mainly found in northern, eastern, and southern Africa Cheetah is the fastest animal on earth. They are capable of growing their tails up to 7.5 feet (2.3 m) long and typically weigh 34 to 57 kilograms.

The Puma is the largest cat in America. Including their tails, the pumas can grow more than 8 feet (2.4 m) long and weigh between 59 and 68 kg.

Leopards are lurking and powerful spotted predators found in Africa and parts of Asia. They typically grow to 6.2 feet (1.9 m) and weigh up to 165 pounds (75 kg).

Jaguars, found in North, Central and South America, can grow to be 5 to 6 feet (1.5 to 1.8 m) without their tails and up to 9 feet (2.7 m) long with their tails. Jaguars weigh up to almost 158 kg.

The Caracal cat weighs up to 19 kg and is a medium-sized wild cat. They are commonly found in the dry regions of Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Pakistan, southern Asia, and north-western India.

The lion is the second-largest cat species in the world. While their population is declining, they can still be found in most sub-Saharan African countries, such as Botswana, Tanzania, and the Central African Republic.

Tiger is the largest species of cat. They grow up to 10 feet (3 m) and can weigh up to 660 pounds (300 kg). Tigers mainly live in the forests of tropical Asia, including India and Indonesia.

