Do Look Up: Key Astronomical Events to Catch in January 2022

The first month of 2022 is ideal for stargazing, as you will be able to see Venus, Mars, and Jupiter in a close pairing with the Moon. This equation will be visible in the morning as well as the evening sky in the month of January. In its latest report titled – What’s Up: Skywatching Tips from NASA, the space agency has highlighted some of the astronomical events one must watch this month. One of the best annual meteor showers was visible on the morning of January 3. The Quadrantids meteors radiate from the constellation Bootes, which rises around midnight local time. The meteor shower often produces a number of bright meteors, which are known as fireballs. In case you have missed it, don’t be disappointed as January 5 will bring the crescent Moon only about 4 degrees away from Jupiter. Skywatchers must look to the southwest for approximately one hour after sunsetto find the crescent Moon in a close pairing with Jupiter.

At the end of the month, you will also be able to see the sight of the Moon near the Red Planet (Mars), on January 29. The duo will be joined by Venus in the morning sky, all you have to do is look southeast 45 minutes before sunrise. Leaving the evening skies last month, Venus will be now rising before the Sun, hence it is considered as the ‘Morning Star.’

As far as Mars is concerned, it will continue to brighten and climb higher over the next few months, and it will have super-close conjunctions with Saturn and Jupiter.

While skywatchers witnessed a new moon on January 2, on January 9, the first quarter moon will be visible. A full moon will be up in the sky on January 17. According to the space agency, a Third Quarter Moon will be seen on January 25 and February 1 will again be a new moon.

