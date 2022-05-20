Do You Know Indian Railways Has 11 Horns With Different Meanings?

One of the most powerful horns is that of a train. It is a loud air horn that acts as an auditory warning mechanism for railway guards, workers, and passengers. It not only signals the train’s arrival or departure, but each horn and its duration has a particular meaning. There is a horn for each eventuality — from warning of danger to changing tracks.

Today, we will tell you about each of the horns with their meanings:

One short horn - A small horn indicates that the driver will be bringing the train into the yard for washing and cleaning before it departs on its next journey.

Two short horns - If the driver gives two short horns, he is asking the guard to direct the railway signal to start the train.

Three short horns - Three short horns, which are rarely heard, indicating that the driver has lost control of the vehicle. This is a signal for the guard to draw the vacuum break as soon as possible.

Four short horns - If there’s any technical fault, the driver can signal it with four smaller horns. It also implies that the train will not run.

Continuous horn - A continuous horn is blown to warn passengers that the train will be passing the stations without stopping.

One long and one short horn - This horn is used by the driver to alert the guard to set the brake pipe system before starting the engine.

Two long and two short horns - The driver is signalling the guard to take control of the engine by blowing two long and two short horns.

Two horns with two pauses – When a train is going to pass through a railway crossing, this signal is used to warn onlookers.

Two long and short horns - This horn is blown whenever the driver is preparing to change the train’s tracks.

Two short and one long horn - This horn sound could mean one of two things: either a passenger has pulled a chain or the guard has pulled a vacuum break.

Six short hones – This is a distressing horn, indicating that the train is stuck in a risky scenario.

