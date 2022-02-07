Do you know the Meaning of Olympic Rings That Make Its Logo?

China’s capital Beijing is currently hosting the Winter Olympics that started on February 4, 2022, just six months after the Tokyo Olympics. Every time the Olympics return, netizens start a debate about the meaning of the five rings and their different colours in the logo.

The Olympic symbol (the Olympic rings) consists of five interlaced rings of equal radius. The rings, from left to right, are blue, yellow, black, green, and red.

The Olympic rings express the activity of the Olympic Movement and represent the union of the five continents. The officials of the Olympic games have said that the colours do not correspond to a certain continent.

Founder of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Pierre de Coubertin created the Rings in 1913. The same year, Olympic rings were publicly presented for the first time. At that time, the ring in its centre had a white background with five rings of different colours interlaced: blue, yellow, black, green, and red.

“At that time, the five colours combined with the white background represented the colours of the flags of all nations at that time, without exception," according to Olympics.com.

The Olympic rings made their first appearance at the Games of the VII Olympiad Antwerp 1920. In 1957, the IOC officially approved a specific version of the Olympic rings in which they intersect each other.

In 1986, the IOC Graphics Standards included a description of how an official version of the Rings with spaces should be produced. In 2010, the official version of the Olympic rings returned to its original form.

Now, Olympic rings have seven official versions, and most preferred the full-colour version on its white background. The full-colour version refers to the six Olympic colours – blue, yellow, black, green and red on a white background that symbolise Olympism’s universality.

