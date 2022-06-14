Do You Know What These Codes Mean In A Doctor’s Prescription?

Doctors are considered gods on earth. No matter what the disease, doctors are expected to treat us the best possible way they can. Doctors try their best to figure out our ailment and help us do away with it as soon as possible.

However, when they write prescriptions, they’re usually mocked. It’s often said that only doctors can read their handwriting. But do you know that doctors also write some codes on their slips? Have you ever wondered what these codes are?

You might think that it’s only their handwriting you don’t understand. But if you haven’t read medicine, you wouldn’t know what the codes mean either. These codes mean different things and pharmaceutical executives give you medicine based on the meaning of these codes. LEt’s find out more:

Rx: Treatment

q: each, every

qD: per day

qOD: every single day except

qH: hourly

S: without

C: with

SOS: medicines should be consumed only when there is an emergency

AC: before the meal

PC: after Meal

BID: twice a day

TID: thrice a day and PO means the medicine is not to be taken by an injection or otherwise

BD/BDS: It means that the medicine must be taken twice

TDS: It means that the medicine must be taken thrice

QTDS: Medication to be taken four times a day

QID: Four times a day

OD: Once a day

BT: while sleeping

BBF: Before breakfast

