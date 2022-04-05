Do You Want an Edit Button for Your Tweets? Elon Musk Wants to Know

Do you need an edit button for your tweets? That’s a good question- one that was asked by Teslaman and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Twitter. Musk’s tweet also came at a time when the news of the tech billionaire having a passive stake of 9.2 percent in the microblogging platform broke the Internet. This piece of news also triggered Twitter shares soaring up by as much as 26 percent on the day. While Musk presumably cannot bring changes to the features of the website he’s constantly spamming with dank memes, he still can ask questions and so he did.

At the time of publishing this, the poll conducted by Musk asking “Do you want an edit button?" has 75% “yse" clicked by Twitterverse.

Musk, however, isn’t the only person talking about the much-debated “edit button." The official Twitter handle made a surprise mention of the feature a few days ago, but the tweet was posted on April Fools’ Day.

And if you are wondering why everyone is talking about the edit button because it’s always been a Twitter thing. While some SM platforms (Facebook, Instagram) do give you a second chance to edit typos and occasional goof-ups from your personal posts, Twitter is always flooded with unsuccessful pleas to the bird app to include the option to rectify your mistakes on the microblogging site even if it were provided with a timer.

While the constant pleas have fallen on deaf ears (so far), Twitter does like the idea of flirting around the idea of an edit button every once in a while. Taking a subtle dig at its users, the official handle of Twitter ended up giving rather wholesome advice to those aiming for perfection in their tweets.

“you don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself," wrote Twitter.

During the pandemic outbreak, Twitter teased the idea again but only Twitterati were masked up.

No edit button in sight yet. Do you really want one?

