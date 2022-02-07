Do You Witness Puffiness on Face After a Long Sleep? This Could Be Why

After waking up from a long sleep, have you ever wondered why your face looks visibly different than the night before. Don’t worry, you are absolutely fine and you are not the only one to experience it. The puffiness and wrinkles around your eyes and skin, despite a good night’s rest. There are a number of scientific reasons that lead to changes in our appearance after a long night’s sleep. And our eating habits, lifestyle, dehydration, posture, and sleeping position can further affect it.

If you go by the definition, facial puffiness is inflammation of facial tissue and a puffy face is the result of a buildup of fluid in your face that occurs directly under the skin within your tissues. According to a Medical News Today report, more fluid accumulates in and around your head than is usual during the day when you lie down to sleep. This accumulation can differ from the duration of sleep, so when a person sleeps on his back, the fluid pools in certain ways.

The report states that the puffiness in the face results from fluid retention, and “treatments and home care techniques can ease and prevent this issue by addressing the underlying cause." Having said that, the puffiness caused by fluid accumulation is temporary. Once you get up and spend time upright, the excess fluid drains away and your face looks normal again.

The report mentions that puffiness is directly linked to the sleeping position of a person. People who sleep face down will have a puffier face as compared to those who sleep with their face upwards. Hence, sleeping with your face down can have a detrimental impact on your appearance the next day.

Apart from the sleeping posture, foods and diet, alcohol, sinus infection, makeup, stress, allergies, hypothyroidism, and Cushing’s syndrome can also make you wake up to a puffy face.

How To Treat Facial Puffiness?

1. Splash your face with cold water.

2. Have a cup of hot tea or coffee

3. Use a jade roller. It is used to gently massage the face as it promotes circulation and helps lymphatic fluid drain.

4. Perform stretching exercises in the morning.

