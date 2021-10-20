Doctors Removed Man's Kidney Instead of Stones, Kin Receive Compensation 9 Years Later

Gujarat’s KMG General hospital has been asked to pay Rs 11 lakh compensation to the kin of a man, who died after one of the doctors at the facility removed his left kidney. The deceased, who goes by the name Devendrabhai Raval, was admitted to the Balasinor-based hospital in 2011 for the removal of kidney stones. Devendrabhai was a resident of Vanghroli village in Gujarat’s Kheda district. On experiencing severe back pain and difficulty in passing urine, he consulted a doctor at the KMG hospital in May 2011. After diagnosis, it was learned that Devendrabhai has a 15 mm stone in his left kidney. Later, on September 3 in 2011, he was operated on for removing the kidney stones.

However, following the operation, the deceased’s family was informed that instead of the stone, the patient’s left kidney was removed. The doctor explained to the family that the decision was taken keeping in mind the best interest of Devendrabhai.

In the months following the operation, the patients experienced greater problems with passing urine. Hence, he was admitted to a kidney hospital in Nadiad for treatment. As Devendrabhai’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to Ahmedabad’s Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre (IKDRC). After undergoing treatment for days, on January 8, 2012, he succumbed to renal complications.

Years later, after hearing a plea by a relative of the deceased, the Gujarat State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held the hospital responsible for the negligence of its employee. The commission observed that the employer is responsible not only for his own acts but also for the negligence of its employees as long as the activity occurred during the course of the employment.

After hearing both sides, the commission ordered the hospital to pay compensation to the family of Devendrabhai, along with 7.5 per cent interest accrued since 2012.

