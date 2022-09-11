Doctor, Son Beaten Up For Opening Clinic Door Late in Maharashtra; Video Surfaces

A doctor and his son were beaten up by a group of people in Maharashtra’s Baramati allegedly because the doctor opened the clinic door too late to allow them to come in. The men were related to a patient and the assault was revealed in CCTV footage, reported NDTV. Yuvraj Gaikwad’s clinic in Sangavi is run out of his home, and the incident occurred there. It was all caught on camera.

The shocking video of the incident went viral on social media.

Gaikwad alleged in his complaint that he was eating dinner with his family when there were loud knocks at the door, reported NDTV. There was a delay at opening the door, following which the men at the door broke the glass of his window. The men, Anand alias Anil Jagtap, Vishwajeet Jagtap, Ashok Jagtap, and Bhushan Jagtap, forced their way into the doctor’s house and started beating him. In the video, one of the men can also be seen dragging the doctor’s son out of the room and starting to assault him. From the next room, two women watch the incident and one of them takes a photo of the men.

A case has been registered against four people by the Malegaon Police in the matter and a probe into the complaint is being conducted.

A similar incident occurred in Nashik recently, where a patient’s family beat up a doctor at a hospital. The incident happened on August 28 and this too was all captured on a CCTV camera installed at the hospital.

In this incident, 4-5 relatives of the patient, who were angry with the doctor, brutally beat the doctor with stools and other objects kept in the hospital. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. Hospital staff and other people intervened in this beating. After the CCTV footage came to light, the police started investigating the matter.

