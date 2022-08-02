Doctors Painstakingly Remove 63 Coins Found Inside Man’s Stomach in Jodhpur

In a rare incident, doctors in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur removed 63 coins from a man’s stomach via an endoscopic procedure. The patient was brought to the hospital after he reportedly complained about severe stomach pain. The two-day-long operation took place at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

Reportedly, the patient had swallowed these coins in a state of depression. On examination, the doctors found a lump of metal inside his stomach. “He told us that he has ingested 10-15 coins. When we conducted X-ray of the stomach, we saw a lump of metal," said Narendra Bhargav, the Head of the Department of Gastroenterology.

According to a Times of India report, a team of doctors from the hospital arranged for the required instruments and began the extraction procedure on Friday. The team of doctors was led by Dr. Bhargava.

Advertisement

Dr. Bhargava confirmed that the patient is doing fine now and has been discharged following the coin removal procedure. He also recommended the family consider psychiatric treatment for the patient.

Mental health disorders like these are not uncommon among people and are usually associated with borderline personality disorder. Earlier this year, doctors removed a glass tumbler from inside the bladder of a woman from Tunisia while she was only thinking it would be a urinary tract infection causing her much pain.

The 45-year-old had gone to the hospital after a year of discomfort and an uncontrollable urge to pee. The X-ray scan of her pelvis revealed that an 8-cm-wide drinking glass was encased in a bladder stone.

In another rare incident from the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the doctors removed an alcohol bottle from the rectum of a man who had inserted it inside while he was drunk.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here