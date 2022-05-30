Does Government Control Weather? This Conspiracy Theory Will Give You the ‘Chills’

Geoengineering is a technique that has intrigued humans for more than five decades now. It is a method of tampering with the natural course of the weather. Conspiracies have been simmering regarding government organisations controlling the weather.

One fresh conspiracy among the lot surfaced when people noticed a glitch on the weather monitoring application, as reported by Daily Star. Social media users were quick to come up with allegations and conspiracies claiming that the weather is now being controlled by the government.

While these conspiracies are outright bizarre upon hearing, a little digging into the matter surprisingly adds weight to the claims. It does not mean that these claims are true, rather it means that it is possible in the near future. Whenever these conspiracies see the light of the day, the first organisation that is under the radar is HAARP.

HAARP or High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Programme is a project that studies the upper atmosphere using big and strong radio transmitters. Based in Alaska, these devices heat up a small amount of air above the site, and that is enough to spark a fire of conspiracies about the programme being a way for the government to control the weather.

HAARP is not oblivious to these claims and has, time and again, tried explaining to people what the devices actually do. In efforts to clear the haze, they even organise an open-to-public day where people can visit the site. Despite these efforts, HAARP frequently gets associated with these conspiracies.

Humans have not been able to control the weather yet, except for some rains produced and fogs cleared up, but it surely is headed down the road to development. And geoengineering is the vehicle being used. The possibility is real and for the same reason, the former director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Pascal Lamy, said the countries must agree on a way to regulate the attempts made to modify the climate using geoengineering.

