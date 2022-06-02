Does Life Imprisonment Mean 14 Years In Jail? No, Let's Know More

We all know that once the accused is convicted of a crime, the court punishes them based on the severity of their criminal act. When the crime is too severe, the accused is sentenced to death. There are also times when the accused is sentenced to a life sentence.

While the death sentence means the accused is to be hanged to death, life imprisonment is a topic that the people of the country are still confused about. Often, people assume the death sentence to be 14 years of imprisonment. One reason for this is the way it is shown in movies and TV serials. But does a life sentence mean 14 years of life imprisonment? In 2012, Supreme Court advocate Virag Gupta answered this question. He tried to clear the confusion by answering the question in a very detailed manner.

Advocate Virag Gupta said that it isn’t mentioned anywhere in the constitution that a life sentence refers to the convict being imprisoned for 14 years. The court sentences the offender based on his crime. This includes life imprisonment or imprisonment for a few years in addition to death. The Supreme Court had clarified that life imprisonment means living in jail for life. It cannot be considered 14 years.

There is a provision for remission in the Code of Criminal Procedure that says that the state government can consider releasing someone on remission if they have fulfilled certain conditions. Completing 14 years in prison is one of those conditions. This is where the 14-year imprisonment misconception comes from.

This provision is used so often that people take life imprisonment to be of 14 years. However, the state government decides whether the convict will be imprisoned for 14 years, 20 years, 30 years or till the convict’s death. The length of the sentence is also decided based on a person’s family situation, health condition, and behaviour during their conviction. The sentence can be reduced under Section 342 of CrPC, but the period of incarceration cannot be less than 14 years as per Section 433-A of the CrPC.

