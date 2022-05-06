Does Water on Moon Come From Earth?

Lunar water has been a topic of interest for scientists for decades, and that interest has proliferated as humans buckle up to go to the moon by 2025. Having a stable and sustainable base on the Moon is imperative, and water has a key role to play. Discourses regarding water on the Moon are still churning out speculation and claims, and one such claim is the new buzz in the science fraternity. Scientists are claiming that there may be water molecules on the Moon, and those molecules may have been a contribution by our blue planet. The new research, published in Nature, was led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Scientists at the varsity’s Geophysical Institute suggest that hydrogen and oxygen ions escaping from the Earth’s atmosphere can be one of the sources of the lunar water and lunar ice in the forever shadowed parts of the moon.

The Earth’s moon is believed to have undergone a heavy bombardment of asteroids on its surface billions of years ago. For many years, these asteroids were believed to be the reason for water, however, there is much on the Moon. Now, the new study claims that Earth might also have played a role in water accumulating on the Moon’s surface.

As per the research, the Moon draws hydrogen and oxygen ions from the Earth when it passes through the tail of the planet’s magnetosphere. The magnetosphere is the teardrop-shaped bubble created by Earth’s magnetic field that protects the planet from charged solar particles. When the moon passes through this region, it hinders Earth’s magnetic field lines and reconnects some of the broken field lines.

As this happens, the hydrogen and oxygen ions that had escaped the Earth, come rushing back toward the Earth due to magnetic pull. The Moon comes between this exchange and since it does not have its own magnetosphere to repel them, the ions accumulate on the Moon’s surface.

“It is like the Moon is in the shower – a shower of water ions coming back to Earth, falling back on the Moon’s surface," said Gunther Kletetschka, lead author of the study, in a statement. He added, “As NASA’s Artemis team plans to build a base camp on the Moon’s south pole, the water ions that originated many eons ago on Earth can be used in the astronaut’s life support system."

