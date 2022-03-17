'Doesn't Zelenskyy Own a Suit?' US Financier after Ukraine Prez's Address in T-shirt

Financial commentator Peter Schiff was slammed online after he complained about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the US Congress wearing a T-shirt. In his virtual address, Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to further sanctions against Russia and establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, reports Newsweek. Members of the Congress gave Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal a standing ovation, but Schiff came up with an “insensitive" take on Twitter, writing, “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States." It got his name as well as “T-shirt" trending on Twitter at various junctures as Schiff was unequivocally criticised by social media users.

Ukraine’s besieged leader invoked September 11 and Pearl Harbor in an impassioned address Wednesday to the US Congress, imploring Washington to step up military aid and impose a no-fly zone to counter the Russian invasion closing in on Kyiv. Paraphrasing civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and presenting a chilling video of the death and destruction visited on Ukrainian cities by Moscow’s onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech tailored for maximum impact on his audience as he seeks to ramp up pressure for a more aggressive US response.

(With AFP inputs)

