Dog Abandoned at US Animal Shelter Because He is 'Gay'

A pet dog was abandoned at an animal shelter in the US because his owners said he is gay. According to a report in WCCB, an animal shelter at Stanly County in North Carolina put up a Facebook post saying that Fezco was abandoned by his parents after he was found humping another male dog. However, experts says that dogs exhibit such behaviour when they want to assert dominance. The shelter asked local animal organisations to step up and foster Fezco until he finds a forever home. The news of this abandonment has gone viral as animal lovers rallied for the 5-year-old Fezco. The WCCB report said that if anyone works with a rescue who could take Fezco into their programme, please call the Stanly County Animal Shelter at (704) 986-3881.

Facebook users expressed their anger at Fezco’s owners.

“What the hell ? Dogs hump other dogs because Of dominance. What the hell is wrong with these people. This makes me so outraged. And it’s close to my home town. People make me so angry. The people that gave this sweet dog up don’t deserve to have an animal ever again!"

“I’m in a mood and this right here just makes me wanna smack someone! If these people happen to be friends with me on FB, please unfriend me. I can’t with this type of stupidity."

Another abandoned dog, a Shiba Inu, was in the news last year after it was sold for Rs18,52,571 through an online auction on taobao.com. Deng Deng was left at a pet training centre seven years ago and no one ever came to take him back. Noticing the plight of the dog through its online popularity, a local court in Beijing ordered that Deng Deng should be put up for auction.

