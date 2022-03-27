Dog Abandoned for Being 'Gay' Gets Adopted by Same-sex Couple

The dog that was abandoned at an animal shelter in the US for being ‘gay’ has been adopted by a same-sex couple. Charlotte Observer reported that Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were moved when they learnt the plight of Fezco, who had been abandoned after he humped a male dog. “It was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. That’s just pack behavior, Nichols told the publication. Fezco has been renamed Oscar, after the famous Irish gay playwright Oscar Wilde. Stanly County Animal Protective Services announced the good news about the adoption on Facebook.

Nichols told Charlotte Observer that the dog was not being taken care of by his previous owners. The dog has heartworms and has not been neutered. However, Fezco seemed to be a sweet pup. He is gentle and responds to commands. Animal experts say that dogs hump others of their own kind to show dominance.

Fezco’s story went viral.

“This is Fezco. He was abandoned by his previous owners for being “gay" after he humped another male dog. This week he was adopted by Steve Nichols and his husband, John Winn. The couple has since renamed him Oscar, after Oscar Wilde. 14/10 for him and his new humans."

