Dog Bows Down Before Lord Ganesha Idol Outside Temple in Viral Video

A heart-warming video of a dog bowing down before a Ganesha idol outside a temple has been going viral on the internet. The video shared by a user on Instagram has been garnering praise from users for how adorable the dog is. In the video, a canine can be seen bowing down before a Ganesha idol outside a temple. While the man next to it paid his respect to the idol, the adorable pet lowered its head and touched the ground with the bottom of its face. Towards the end, as soon as the man finishes praying, the dog too gets up and begins walking with him. The user also added the song Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva – Kids Special sung by Harshiv Kotecha to the background.

The adorable video has amassed over 1 million views as of now. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dog in the video is. One of the users wrote, “Bappa, bless this baby". Another user wrote, “This is so, so cute. Can’t stop watching this video". A third user wrote, “Uff, it’s too adorable". “Watching this on loop. Dogs are gems," quipped another user in the comment section. Several other users commented with hearts, smiling faces, fire, love-struck and many other happy emojis.

The internet is full of cute animal videos, and this isn’t the first time a dog video has gone viral. Previously, a cute video of a dog ringing a temple bell became popular on social media. In the video, a canine can be seen inside a temple’s grounds, where there are big bells with ropes attached to them. The dog is seen ringing one of the bells, holding the rope in its jaws, and wagging its tail rhythmically. The dog adorably looks back at the conclusion of the video to see whether anyone is staring at him. Watch the video below.

The video garnered over nine million views as of now along with several comments from social media users.

