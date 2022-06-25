Dog Couple Getting Married in a Cute Ceremony is a 'Treat' to Watch

Social media is flooded with videos of pet dogs doing their usual weird activity. While their cuteness can’t be compared with anything else, watching a dog video can honestly cheer up anyone’s mood. The fondness of people for these furry friends can be imagined through the hits on these videos. Today, we have another such clip for you. The reason this one has grabbed the limelight t is that it features a dog couple getting married. Yes, you heard that right. And honestly, it is the cutest thing to see on the internet today. The video was posted with the caption, “She is a human and the most beautiful bride ever."

The now-viral video was posted by an Instagram dog page called Hey My Name is Luna. The video shows a dog couple getting married in a proper ceremony. Not only this, their ceremony was properly officiated by a woman priest and they even wore their wedding dress.

The groom looked dapper in a black and white coat. And, the bride Luna looked adorable in a beautiful white gown with a flowy hem. Luna even had her own long veil, which she wore with an orange flowery tiara. For Luna’s dress, minute details were taken care of, as the back of her dress even had embellished buttons and elegant embroidery work on her trail.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times. The comments section is flooded with people complimenting Luna and congratulating the couple.

One user wrote, “She is one of the most beautiful brides that I’ve seen!! And him, sooo handsome!!! You are giving my mom ideas."

Another wrote, “First of all Luna has no business looking so cute in her dress, most beautiful bride everrrrrrr."

A third user revealed that the woman officiating their ceremony is a TikToker and wrote, “Congratulations Luna you beautiful. I know the lady is performing your marriage, she is famous TikToker, she related to you Luna. I love her content as well."

What do you think about this adorable wedding ceremony?

