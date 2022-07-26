Dog Leads Rescue Operation As Owner Falls Down 70 Feet During Hike in US

A canine has emerged as the hero of a rescue operation in the United States after it helped its owner from a dangerous situation. The incident took place earlier this month when a Search And Rescue team was requested for the search of a 53-year-old man who had fallen 70 feet during a hike with his canine companion on July 12 in Nevada County, California, according to a Facebook post from Nevada County Search and Rescue.

It was not until the next day that the man was able to reach an area with mobile network service and call for help. The steep fall had left the man with a broken hip and ribs. Soon after his call for help, 25 search and rescue members were dispatched to help look for the man.

According to the Facebook post, the 25 SAR members responded and located the subject but the true credit goes to the man’s canine, a Border Collie named Saul, that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true “Lassie” fashion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject which was covered in a camo tarp.

Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, told CNN affiliate KCRA, “At first we didn't believe it because it sounded like a movie.” He added that when the rescue team member came back and actually described it to the staff, the reality was that they had followed the dog directly to the victim. Haack also told KCRA that Saul was jumping up and down and spinning around in circles and took the rescue team right to the victim. SAR members transported the man to a landing zone a half mile away from where he was taken to an air ambulance a few miles away.

Reacting to the Facebook post, netizens are hailing the dog. One of the users commented, “This has me in tears over here in South Africa. Well done rescue members and Saul the dog what an incredible proof of God.” Another user commented, “Someone is getting extra belly rubs.”

