Dog Receives Traffic Fine in Germany; Family Confused. Here’s the Full Story

Nobody likes to be fined. You don’t like it at all when someone else is driving your car. A family in Germany was fined by the authorities for a member of the family. When they opened the receipt and saw who was driving and speeding the car, they could not believe their eyes.

The German family shared the picture of their dog behind the driving wheel. The name in the challan was the owner’s but the image was of his dog. The dog can be seen sitting in the driving seat. The fine amounted to 50 Euros or Rsd 4000, but the question remains. How could a dog drive a car let alone speed on a highway?

While we have often seen pictures of dogs in cars, nothing has been more unbelievable than this fine. The family as well as netizens were perplexed about what happened. Nobody could answer the question about how a dog so small could drive a car.

After much thinking and deliberation, the situation got clearer. All pets are supposed to have seat belts on for their safety. This was not the case in this scenario, though. The dog jumped in the lap of the owner just before the picture of the fine was clicked. It happened only for a few seconds, but the coincidence is uncanny.

“It was clear the image was real," the nephew of the owner said.

He said, “The dog hopped up onto the motorist’s lap at the exact same moment they passed the traffic camera."

“Normally, the dog wears a special car belt for safety," said the nephew.

“That day, my uncle forgot to put it on him, and the dog came to cuddle him. The funny part is, he was in his lap for just three seconds."

