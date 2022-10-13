Dog Stops Man From Slicing Fish, Twitter Falls In Love With Empathetic Animal

We often come across videos of animals showing empathy towards humans or other animal species on social media. Recently, one such video of an empathetic dog stopping a man from slicing a fish has been gaining traction on Twitter.

The video opened with a man holding a butcher knife in his hand. The 13-second-long video then showed the man taking a fish out of a tub placed in front of him. As soon as he raises the knife to slice open the fish, his pet dog stops him by placing its paw over his hand and subsequently taking the knife away from him. The caption of the viral video read – “The concept of empathy."

The video shows how animals are underestimated when it comes to their emotional intelligence. The dog’s disapproval of the man trying to cut open the fish is quite evident on its face. The video has gone viral on Twitter with more than 13 lakh views.

Shared on October 12, the video won Twitterati’s hearts, who flocked to the comment section of the tweet to lavish the dog with praise for its empathetic behaviour. A lot of users reacted with emojis that showcased how delighted they were to see the dog stopping the man.

A user commented, “Wow… conscience keeper."

Another user wrote, “ANIMALS ARE MORE SENSITIVE THAN US. AMAZING!!!!"

A third user was touched by the video. “Thank you for sharing another valuable & kind post. So pleased that you are still here, Gabriele. This moment is a beautiful moment," read the comment.

