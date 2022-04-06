Dog Stumbles upon Methamphetamine Stash While Playing Fetch

Dogs are usually pretty curious and end up bringing weird things home after wandering around for hours. But a dog in Arkansas, US, brought something to its owner that startled them. Instead of a bone or a ball that you would normally expect, the canine stumbled upon a bag full of highly addictive drug methamphetamine.

Reportedly, the owners could not instantly make out what their dog had fetched and reported the matter to the police. “A citizen contacted us stating their dog had been out doing dog things and came home with a weird looking ball," wrote Craighead County Sheriff’s Department in a Facebook post.

Sharing a picture of the bag, the police confirmed that the bag contained methamphetamine in it. In a clever attempt to catch the owner of the drug, the police further wrote that if the meth belongs to anyone, he may feel free to claim it at the police station.

The dog’s peculiar discovery sparked speculation in the comment section and prompted Facebook users to drop guesses. “My guess they had it probably in bush or high grass where dogs like to play, they probably didn’t just have it sitting out," wrote one user.

Another user amusingly said that after finding the bag, the neighbours would be suspecting each other of owning the drugs.

One user even showed concern for the dog and hoped that he did not ingest the drugs as it would have proven fatal for him.

In another case, a dog’s curiosity had led to the arrest of his neighbour after he also found a bag of methamphetamine. Reportedly, a resident of Georgia had informed the police after his dog brought a suspicious brown bag home. As he opened the bag, the owner found large quantities of methamphetamine in it. Following this, the police probed into the matter and arrested the owner’s neighbour for possessing the drug, as reported by WSBTV.

