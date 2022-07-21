Dog Turns Aggressive After Returning From Groomers, Reason Leaves Internet In Splits

Even the most docile dogs that are kept as pets can sometimes turn aggressive because of a variety of reasons and there have been many incidents of pet dogs attacking their owners. A Reddit user recently shared a similar experience of her pet dog turning aggressive after returning from a grooming session.

She was left baffled as to why her pet dog, named Emma, was behaving strangely after getting it back from the groomer but the reason that she revealed later on in the Reddit Post will leave you amused. Turns out, the woman was actually living with the wrong dog for four months. Her very own pet, Emma, had been exchanged with another similar-looking dog at the groomers.

According to a report in The Mirror, prior to the summer, the owner took her dog, a German Shepherd/Newfoundland mix, to the groomer for a trim and then picked her up as usual. But even before she left the house, the woman began to wonder why her dog wasn’t acting like herself — her usual happy self. She attributed it, however, to Emma the dog being in a stressful atmosphere and believed that after unwinding at home, she would go back to ‘normal’.

“She began to get more aggressive. She bit my hand when I would feed her scraps, or she wanted my attention, and ignored people whom she knew and was acquainted with. This dog bonded to me and ignored my father, brother, and neighbours, and she changed her entire routine with the family," she said in the Reddit post.

It was only after four months that the goof-up came to the fore after the groomer called up and revealed that another owner was having similar complaints with an identical dog. Soon, it was revealed that the dog the Reddit user was caring for was named Bear, who belonged to an elderly couple and her dog Emma had been sent to them mistakenly.

Even though she now has her dog back, the woman is still having a hard time accepting what happened and is concerned about how the mix-up may affect the canines in the long run. The groomer, who was sincerely remorseful for the incident, delivered gift baskets along with a note expressing her regret once more.

