Dog's Adorable Way of Asking for Treats on Flight is Making Internet Go Aww

A dog on Instagram has been winning hearts for his shenanigans on a plane. A video featuring this dog has gone viral due to the pet pooch asking for treats from his co-passengers on a flight.

The video shows the dog looking backward through the gap in between two seats and making cute faces to ask for treats. The dog places its teeth in between the seats and shows his tongue and teeth again and again in the hope of getting to eat something. It licks the seat relentlessly and makes cute faces to urge the passenger sitting behind it to give food. The video has a text that says – “Would you give him your snacc?" and is captioned – “Well, would you?" The video was posted by Ursula Daphne Aitchison, who is the owner of the dog. It garnered lots of love and attention and it is one of the trending reels on her Instagram page with over 5,20,000 views and over 49,200 likes. Ursula’s bio reads, “A girl ( Ursula ) + two golden boys (Hugo & Huxley)… I hope to bring you joy."

Ursula has also posted a lot of other cute and funny videos of these two dogs in different scenarios. The latest video shows the pets enjoying their travel while people pet them. The video is captioned: “If you ever see us on our travels, please give the boys pets." Another video shows Huxley watching a scene from the new Disney Pixar show Dug Days that features Dug (the dog from the famous Disney movie Up) as the protagonist. Dug Days is the sequel to the 2009 movie Disney’s Up.

Netizens showed their love on all the reels Ursula uploaded on her Instagram profile.

