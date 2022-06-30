Dogs Can Tell If You are Angry or Happy, Finds Study

If you have noticed your dog responding when you scold him for being too notorious, then it’s not just because you raised your voice. A study suggests that dogs can tell the difference between a happy human face and an angry one.

Highlighting the extraordinary bond that dogs share with humans, the study indicates that pooches can detect our facial expressions and differentiate between our joyful and irked faces.

Biologist Corsin A Müller from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, Austria, and his colleagues conducted research on 11 dogs that included breeds like a Golden Retriever, Fox Terrier, Collies, and German Shepherd among others. They trained them to touch either a happy face or an angry face using a touchscreen.

However, the dogs were not shown full faces. Either the top half or bottom half was displayed. This was to ensure that they were not responding to just the mouth as emotions show up all over the human face. “If you’re angry, a wrinkle between the eyes shows up," said Müller, author of the study published in the journal Current Biology. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(14)01693-5

After training the dogs, the researchers made them pick pictures of faces with angry or happy expressions. They were shown either the top, bottom or left half of the face. The left half was chosen as previous studies suggested that dogs prefer to look at the left side of the face.

It was observed that dogs trained to detect happy faces were able to pick them even when the faces of strangers were shown. The dogs trained to pick angry faces also successfully did the task but took a bit longer.

According to the senior author of the study Ludwig Huber, this was probably because dogs could differentiate between the meanings behind the two expressions. He added that while it is hard to determine what the expressions exactly meant for the dogs, it appears that “the dogs associate a smiling face with a positive meaning and an angry facial expression with a negative meaning."

