Dogs Can Transmit Parasitic Worm to Humans if They Eat Infected Fish, Study Says

In an alarmingly bizarre discovery, scientists from the University of Exeter have found that parasitic worms which can be up to 3 feet long are being transmitted to humans through dogs who have eaten infected fish.

Researchers spent a year working in villages along the Chari river in Chad, tracking hundreds of dogs through satellite tags and keeping watch on their movements and eating habits. They even used a special ‘forensic stable isotope analysis’ of the dog whiskers to study their diet.

It was found that most of the fish eaten by the dogs were those smaller fishes lying on the riverside after being discarded by humans and are likely to be the source of the Guinea worm in dogs. After getting transmitted from dogs, the worm mates and grows for around ten to fourteen months in the human body can escape through the arms and legs of the host.

Guinea worm is a tropical disease which WHO had targeted to eradicate by the end of last year but soon extended it to 2030 when it was found that dogs have the ability to maintain the life-cycle of the parasite and can easily transmit the worm to humans. The worm can also make its way to humans through water contaminated with parasitic larvae-carrying fleas.

The parasite, which can cause trauma and even disability, has mostly infested poorer countries like Ethiopia, Chad, South Sudan and Mali and according to data, dogs in central Africa’s Chad had ninety-three percent of the Guinea worms detected worldwide.

The disease was rampant back in 1986 when it had infected around 3.5 million cases worldwide but with the help of eradication programs, the number was brought down to just twenty-seven by 2020.

Experts are now planning to eradicate the dreadful pathogen from not only humans but dogs too by integrating the health of people, the environment and animals and taking the ‘One Health’ approach.

