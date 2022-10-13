Dog’s Head Tilts While Listening to Owner Playing Harmonium Is Too Cute

If there is one category of videos that people love to watch on the internet, then it would have to be clips of pet animals and their antics. These animal videos are adored by all sections of users across the globe. And one such adorable video of a pet dog, mesmerizingly listening to a harmonium played by its owner, has gone viral on social media.

This endearing video was shared on Instagram a few days ago. It opens with Supreet Kulkarni, the dog’s owner, playing a tune on the harmonium. Listening to the tune, his golden retriever, Cooper, turns his head towards the musical instrument.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Cooper keeps observing the harmonium and soon jumps on the floor excitedly. The inquisitive dog keeps tilting its head as Supreet continues to play the instrument. The caption of the Instagram Reel read, “Cooper’s curiosity for harmonium’s sound." So far, the now-viral video has been watched by more than 15 lakh users on Instagram.

Soon after the video surfaced on the social media platform, several users were all praise for the dog’s head movements in its comments section. One user also admired the fact that Copper likes Rabindra Sangeet. Another jokingly wrote that the golden retriever must be trying to figure out the name of this item.

Advertisement

A similar video had previously surfaced on Instagram, where a dog was seen enjoying live music. The dog was keenly listening to a man strumming his guitar and singing for the audience. In the video, the dog wagged his tail after listening to music and also got a friendly pat from the guitarist.

Upon watching the viral video, a user wrote that the musician should have adopted the puppy because they looked good together. Another called it a lovely sight. Some users also appreciated the man for not minding the dog coming up to him amidst his performance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here