Home » News » Buzz » Doja Cat Changes Twitter Username to 'Fart' After Elon Musk Helps Her Out

Doja Cat Changes Twitter Username to 'Fart' After Elon Musk Helps Her Out

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and rapper Doja Cat’s funny social media banter has garnered massive traction on Twitter. It was on Thursday when the Kiss Me More rapper decided to change the username of her Twitter account.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 13:52 IST

International

For those unaware, the rapper’s previous username on the micro-blogging site was ‘Christmas’, which has been now changed to ‘Fart.’ (Credits: Twitter/ Reuters)
For those unaware, the rapper’s previous username on the micro-blogging site was ‘Christmas’, which has been now changed to ‘Fart.’ (Credits: Twitter/ Reuters)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and rapper Doja Cat’s funny social media banter has garnered massive traction on Twitter. It was on Thursday when the Kiss Me More rapper decided to change the username of her Twitter account. However, when she was unable to do it by herself, she took help from the Tesla owner, who recently took over as the Twitter boss. Though Doja Cat’s way of seeking help included some profanities involved, in the end, she thanked Elon Musk for his promptness and assistance.

For those unaware, the rapper’s previous username on the micro-blogging site was ‘Christmas’, which has been now changed to ‘Fart.’ When Doja Cat tried to make the change herself, she seemingly failed multiple times and tweeted, “Why can’t I change my name on here."

Advertisement

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and rapper Doja Cat’s funny social media banter has garnered massive traction on Twitter. It was on Thursday when the Kiss Me More rapper decided to change the username of her Twitter account. However, when she was unable to do it by herself, she took help from the Tesla owner, who recently took over as the Twitter boss. Though Doja Cat’s way of seeking help included some profanities involved, in the end, she thanked Elon Musk for his promptness and assistance.

For those unaware, the rapper’s previous username on the micro-blogging site was ‘Christmas’, which has been now changed to ‘Fart.’ When Doja Cat tried to make the change herself, she seemingly failed multiple times and tweeted, “Why can’t I change my name on here."

As soon as the tweet caught the attention of the Twitter CEO he promptly responded, “Working on it!"

Advertisement

In a subsequent post, Elon Musk called her username, “Pretty funny though (laughing emoticons)."

Advertisement

When the rapper’s username was successfully changed, the So High songstress thanked Musk for his assistance. “Thank you, Elon," she wrote while showing her gratitude.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has taken several hard decisions over the working of the company. He sacked several top officials of the social media company including Parag Agarwal as the CEO, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 12, 2022, 13:52 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 13:52 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Slays It In Style In Red Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Moments From This Year

+10PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Uber Chic In Oversized Striped Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures