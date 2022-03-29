Dollars Pile up in Heaps at Gujarati Singer's Concert which Raised Rs 2.2 Crore for Ukraine

Ever since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on February 24, people across the world are coming forward to provide aid to the people of Ukraine. The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are living in the United States have also pitched in. And now the Gujarati NRIs came up with a great idea to raise funds for the Ukrainians. They organised an event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, March 27, where folk singer Gitaben Rabari gave a stellar performance. The grand musical evening titled Lok Dayro, which was organised by Surat Leuva Patel Samaj (SLPS) saw huge attendance.

Post the event, Rabari shared photos of the musical night on her Instagram handle, which also featured NRIs showering dollars to help the people of Ukraine. However, the post has now been removed by the singer.

As soon as Rabari shared the post, the snap and videos of the event went viral on social media. According to NDTV, the organisers raised $300,000 (around Rs 2.25 crore) from the musical gathering. Social media users appreciated the efforts of the singer and the NRI community to help Ukrainians. Rabari has released a bunch of popular music albums to her credit and is known for giving live performances in Gujarat and abroad.

Previously, Rabari had given a noteworthy performance in February 2020 at the “Namaste Trump" event, which was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Donald Trump were both present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a 90-minute-long Zoom interview on Sunday, March 27 to four prominent journalists from Russia. According to the New York Times, hours after the interview took place, a government statement notified the Russian news media “of the necessity to refrain from publishing" it. Following the command, journalists based in Russia did not publish the interview, however, those based outside carried the exchange.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, Zelensky is trying to circumvent Russian censorship and reach the public directly. In the interview, Zelensky revealed that Ukraine received offers of support from Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich. The Ukrainian leader shared that the businessmen had expressed the desire to “do something" and “help somehow" to de-escalate Russia’s military assault on Ukraine.

