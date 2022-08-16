Domino's Responds After Viral Pics Showing Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough Spark Outrage

Domino’s came under fire after a Twitter user’s photo showing mops hanging over pizza dough went viral. In a tweet posted in July, the user, Sahil Karnany, claimed that the photos were taken at a Domino’s outlet in Bengaluru. “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted," he wrote. On August 14, he also shared a video clip of the scene.

Domino’s responded to the outrage that occurred after the photos started going viral on the microblogging platform. “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers," Domino’s wrote in response to a news article on the matter.

It recently came to light that Domino’s Pizza India franchise may discontinue taking orders on Zomato and Swiggy. This disclosure was made by Domino’s holding firm Jubilant FoodWorks in a confidential filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The company, according to a Reuters report, in a letter to the CCI on July 19 said, “In case of an increase in commission rates, Jubilant will consider shifting more of its businesses from online restaurant platforms to the in-house ordering system."

The CCI had sought responses from Domino’s India franchise and several other restaurants as part of an investigation on alleged anti-competitive practices of Zomato and Swiggy. As part of the response, Domino’s India also said that during July, about 27 per cent of its business in India was generated from online platforms, including its mobile app and website.

The CCI initiated the probe in April into Zomato and Swiggy after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) had alleged these apps of preferential treatment, exorbitant commissions and other anti-competitive practices.

