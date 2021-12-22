Former US President Donald Trump was booed by supporters in Dallas when he revealed that he got a booster dose. It happened during the live show of The History Tour, while in conversation with ex-Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly, who said that he also got a third dose. “Both the president and I are vaxxed, and did you get the booster," O’Reilly asked Trump, who said “yes." When his fans showed their disapproval, Trump quickly said, “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t. Don’t- no, there’s a very tiny group over there." The revelation comes in the wake of Trump telling The Wall Street Journal earlier that he “probably won’t get the booster dose."

O’Reilly also told NewsNation that he consoled Trump who was upset at being booed at by supporters. In the same episode, Trump urged the crowd to “take credit" for the vaccines as what “we’ve done is historic." In the same breath, he also told followers that they shouldn’t be forced to get jabbed.

Some users compared it to a “Frankenstein" moment when Victor loses control of the monster he created.

Others were outraged at his hypocritical stand on vaccinations.

Trump and wife Melania had gotten vaccinated without any public announcement before the end of his term in January, according to a New York Times report. While other American leaders like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris got their shots snapped by the media, Trump has never encouraged the public to get vaccinated until in February 2021, says a report by Newsweek.

