'Donald Trump Toupee' Trends After Former US President Wears New Hairstyle at Rally

Former US President Donald Trump has debuted a new hairstyle and now “Trump toupee" is trending on Twitter. He recently held a “Save America" rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he was seen sporting the new hairstyle. Trump and his ex-wingman Mike Pence, who went from White House partners to bitter rivals, held dueling rallies Friday also in Arizona, where an upcoming Republican primary election offers an early test of their potential 2024 showdown, reports AFP.

Trump’s hair- and whether or not it’s “real"- has forever been a matter of conjecture on social media.

The convergence of campaign events came a day after a congressional hearing on the US Capitol assault, in which a White House security official said members of Pence’s Secret Service detail feared they would die as rioters stormed the building.

Trump, who like Pence is considering running for president in 2024, has savaged his former vice president for what he describes as a failure to block the certification of the 2020 election results and send the process back to the US states.

Such a plan had been cooked up by Trump aides who supported his discredited theory that the election was stolen, but Pence ultimately decided that the action would be illegal.

Donald Trump returned to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving the White House 18 months ago, delivering a fiery speech sprinkled with strong hints he may run for president again in 2024.

The 76-year-old Trump stopped short of declaring his candidacy, but laid out what he believed should be the priorities for the “next Republican president."

(With inputs from AFP)

