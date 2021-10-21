Donald Trump Trolled for Launching 'TRUTH Social' Media After Getting Banned Everywhere

Former President of the United States Donald Trump is all set to launch his own social media platform. The Republican leader and businessman was banned from most of the major social media platforms, earlier this year, after he incited his Make America Great Again (MAGA) followers which led to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building in Washington DC. According to a press release shared on Wednesday, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Group have entered into a merger to form a new company, chaired by Trump. The press release also mentioned that the aim of TMTG’s upcoming venture is to create “a rival to the liberal media consortium."

Trump mentioned in the statement, “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American president has been silenced." The statement further revealed that TRUTH Social is available for pre-order in the Apple App store, and a beta version will be available to invited guests starting in November 2021. The company is also planning on a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

The release also noted TMTG intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that would also feature “non-woke" entertainment programming, news and podcast episodes.

Following the announcement, netizens have a lot to say. Commenting on the press release shared by Trump’s chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington on Twitter, one user mocked the venture and predicted, “Like this won’t be hacked within two weeks of launch." Another user dubbed it “alternate Reality Media."

Mocking the upcoming venture, one user mentioned how TRUTH will also fail like his former business ventures, as the comment read, “This will fail like Trump University, Trump steaks, a casino in Atlantic city, a Presidency, etc lol (laugh out loud)."

For some, the name of the upcoming social media platform by Trump seemed ironic enough as one user commented, “TRUTH OMG (oh my God), you think anything associated with TFG could be remotely called truth?"

