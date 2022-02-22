Donald Trump's Truth Social Glitches Right After Launch, Internet Says 'I Told You So'

If Donald Trump’s Truth Social wasn’t enough of a meme in itself, Twitter users are now pitching in with their own on the former US President’s social media platform. Truth Social launched yesterday and is currently only available to iPhone users. It is also currently only available in the US. As per a report from Reuters, the iOS became available on the Apple App Store before midnight of February 21. The Truth Social website also seems to be under development, especially since the website has not been secured with HTTPS URL. What’s more, reportedly, users immediately started encountering glitches right after the launch. Truth Social describes itself as “America’s “Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology." Twitter memers (and anyone who has had a chance to read the news in the last year) might beg to differ.

Social media companies had cracked down on Donald Trump and some of his prominent right-wing channels following the violent protest at the US Capitol Building in Washington DC last year in which five people were killed. Prior to the incident, Trump had repeatedly used Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to claim his defeat in the November 3 election was due to widespread voter fraud.

